stock loans to Nice & Green

FacePhi Biometría has communicated through BME Growth that Salvador Martí Varó, President of FacePhi ha lent to the company Nice & Green, SA 176,666 shares. In addition, Javier Mira Miró, vice president, and Juan Alfonso Ortiz, secretary of the Board of Directors of FacePhi, have lent 35,196 and 26,080 shares, respectively, which are added to those assigned in the previous Investment agreement (in which the amount 141,470 and 150,586 shares, respectively) according to the information of September 18, 2019.

In this way, the total of 176,666 shares assigned by each of them is reached, as contemplated in the second Investment agreement signed between both companies, already communicated according to Inside Information published on December 15, 2020.