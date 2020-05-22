BRASÍLIA – The stock of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of medicines based on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine fell in the face of the covid-19 pandemic. Even without proven efficacy against the virus, the drugs have come to be widely recommended to patients of the disease by the Ministry of Health after pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Without adding demand for covid-19, not yet estimated, are consumed 35 million pills of these drugs per semester in Brazil, including the Unified Health System (SUS) and the private network. The drugs are indicated for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to malaria. The information is contained in a document sent last week by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to the Ministry of Economy, obtained by Estadão.

In April, the agency informed the economic team that there were about 8.9 million pills of these drugs in stock. In the update sent in May, there are about 11.6 million units. The sum considers different drug presentations, such as hydroxychloroquine sulfate 400 mg and chloroquine diphosate 150 mg.

According to Anvisa, as companies increased the inventory of the finished product, the input for manufacturing fell. Encouraged by Twitter, the Army laboratory produced 1.25 million tablets between the two reports of the Anvisa. The institution had its stock cleared by the end of March and had no material to pack the medicine. The Army Command did not provide estimates for new deliveries.

The Ministry of Health promised to reinforce the delivery of chloroquine to states and municipalities. The folder said on Wednesday it had already distributed 2.93 million pills just for use against covid-19 – 1.46 million units are in the ministry’s stock.

The government estimates that the pills already delivered serve 163.86 thousand patients from covid-19. The portfolio wants to deliver an additional 6.762 million units by August, estimated for around 375.6 thousand people.

The main supplier of material for the formulation of the drug to Brazil, India has restricted its exports of pharmaceutical ingredients. Chancellor Ernesto Araújo stated, on Twitter, that Brazil will receive a ton of this product after negotiation with the Indian government. Bolsonaro got to talk in early April with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to receive a shipment of the input.

@ItamaratyGovBr has been working in coordination with @minsaude to bring hydroxychloroquine and its inputs from India. After my conversation with the Indian Chancellor, we obtained the release of 1000 kg of hydroxychloroquine that arrive in Brazil this week. We are negotiating new shipments. https://t.co/yJKgGv4HCg – Ernesto Araújo (@ernestofaraujo) May 20, 2020

For lawyers, doctors and health managers, the federal government’s effort to expand the prescription of chloroquine, imposed by Bolsonaro, takes place outside SUS rules. The creation of a protocol with treatment guidelines has its own rite in the public network, which mainly considers the proof of the effectiveness of the drug and the economic viability for the distribution of the product.

“It is not viable. There is not enough medicine for a mild case of covid-19. The Ministry of Health is encouraging a medical practice that will put more people at risk,” said Daniel Dourado, a doctor, health lawyer and researcher at USP.

According to the latest report by Anvisa, Apsen Farmacêutica has the largest product inventory in Brazil. There are 8.32 million pills. Cristália reported having 1.3 million units of the drug stored. After the Army, the fourth largest stock is from EMS / Germed. There are 675 thousand pills. Anvisa reported that Sanofi-Aventis reduced the stock from 180 thousand to 16 thousand tablets.

Fiocruz reduced the stock from 3 million to 27,000 tablets. The public laboratory was the government’s main supplier for the malaria treatment program and also for covid-19 patients.

