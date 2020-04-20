On the day that the May WTI oil contract, due on Tuesday, the 21st, was traded below zero, the Ibovespa showed remarkable resilience in the stock option maturity session. Thus, the main index of B3 neutralized the losses of the day, closing practically stable (-0.02%), at 78,972.76 points, far from the low of this session squeezed between the weekend and the national holiday of Tiradentes. In a Brazilian pre-holiday session, investors tend to show an even greater degree of caution, since foreign markets will be open tomorrow.

Financial volume totaled R $ 35.1 billion in the session, with the Ibovespa ranging from a minimum of 76,942.89 to a maximum of 80,105.99 points. In April, the index started to accumulate a gain of 8.15%, but still yields 31.71% in the year. In the session, despite the melting of the American oil reference contracts, Petrobras’ papers performed better than other blue chips, such as Vale and banks. At the close, Petrobras ON and PN showed a decrease of 0.90% and 1.12%, respectively, while Vale yielded 3.50% and Itaú Unibanco, 2.50%. At the negative end of the Ibovespa, Gerdau Metalúrgica fell 3.70%, Embraer, 3.66%, and Gerdau PN, also 3.66%. On the opposite side, Cyrela rose 8.85%, followed by Magazine Luiza (+ 8.72%) and Localiza (+ 6.15%).

“Despite all the stress in the political sphere and the collapse of oil, Ibovespa retreated much less than the international market, in view of the sharp fall in future interest rates, a movement that favored the consumer and retail sector in particular”, says Rafael Ribeiro , analyst at Clear Corretora, calling attention to the “very dovish tone” of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in a morning conference call, in which “reinforced the commitment of the monetary authority to offer credit flow, which is the main concern the market right now. “

With a participation of close to 10% in the composition of the theoretical portfolio of Ibovespa, Petrobras shares are correlated to Brent, the global benchmark that today, at expiration in June, closed down 8.94%, or US $ 2.51, to $ 25.57 per barrel. The May free fall of the WTI contract, the American benchmark, as well as the strong depreciation of the contract for June, reflected the “exhaustion of a strategy by President Donald Trump to buy and store available oil to support prices,” he notes. Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, in a performance that imposed itself on the United States since Saudi Arabia announced, in early March, discounts and increased supply when global demand was already in doubt by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Even though an agreement was reached at OPEC + on the supply level this month, the damage was already done, says Arbetman, as American demand continues to be weakened by the “lockdown” – the suspension of non-essential activities in much of the country. parents. While the reopening of the American economy continues as a three-phase plan of intentions, the prospect of recovery of the American oil benchmark remains uncertain. Today, the White House’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the government’s intention is to start the reopening on May 1, if medical and sanitary conditions permit.

In addition to the expiration of stock options on Monday, which contributed to both the ON and the PN of Petrobras showing resilience in the session, the fact that the Brazilian oil company’s revenue has more exposure to domestic consumption than to external demand also helps to understand the behavior, on the same day the company announced a new price cut at refineries this year. “At Petrobras, 70% of the revenue comes from the domestic market and 30% from the foreign market, of which two thirds correspond to the demand from China, which two weeks ago it bought again, with the reopening of its economy after the coronavirus, although not yet. same levels as before “, points out Arbetman, adding that the recovery of the Chinese economy seems to be shaped in the form of V.

