The Ibovespa managed to sustain the third consecutive bullish session, on the eve of the end of April, sending a good close to a month shaken by political tension and uncertainty about the degree of reopening of the economy, amid signs that the curve of the new coronavirus is still did not reach its peak in the country. The main B3 index ended this Wednesday, 29, up 2.29%, at 83,170.80 points, at the highest level since March 11, when it had closed at 85,171.13 points . Now, the Ibovespa accumulates a gain of 13.90% in the month and 10.41% in the week, yielding 28.08% in the year.

As in the previous day, the financial turnover was consistent, at R $ 25.7 billion, with the index fluctuating between 81,312.89 points in the low and 83,598.01 points in the high of the session. The strong recovery in oil, although still at depreciated levels, also contributed to the resumption of risk appetite. As on the previous day, Petrobras shares had good gains in the session, of 5.44% (ON) and 5.51% (PN), while another blue chip, Vale ON, advanced 4.75%, driven by favorable reaction to the mining company’s results.

After the strong progression of the previous day, with the balance sheet of Santander, the shares of banks had a more discreet performance on Wednesday, although still on positive ground, after having been divided between slight gains and losses earlier. Bradesco ON closed up 3.87% and Santander, up 3.97%. At the end of the Ibovespa, CSN closed up 15.62%, followed by IRB (+ 13.89%) and Cogna (+ 12.25%), while, on the opposite side, Magazine Luiza gave 2.28%, Raia Drogasil, 2.18%, and Klabin, 2.17%.

Reflecting the political decompression at home and some resumption of risk appetite abroad, amid a new promising signal from the Gilead laboratory in development of treatment for covid-19, the spot dollar fell for the third day, negotiated at R $ 5 , 3552, down 2.90% at the close of the session and accumulating a loss of 5.41% so far this week. In New York, the top three indexes closed the day with gains between 2.21% (Dow Jones) and 3.57% (Nasdaq).

Abroad, the market reacted well to the moderate tone of the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, regarding the prospect of recovery in the American economy, which in the first quarter suffered an annualized contraction of 4.8%, the largest since 2008, at the worst moment of that global crisis. In a press conference after the monetary policy decision, Powell said today that the economic recovery depends a lot on the success of the fight against the coronavirus, and that the social distance measures must be withdrawn gradually, with a gradual resumption of the activity level – thus avoiding a “second wave” of the disease.

“The Fed came in line with what was expected, keeping the ‘guidance’ loose (for monetary policy)”, at a time when the lack of novelty on this front ends up being received as good news by the market, which did not make a price in this, points out Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset. Here, “the initial withdrawal of President Bolsonaro in relation to the change in the Federal Police, after the injunction of Minister Alexandre de Moraes (of the STF), was also a positive development”, contributing to calm the political situation a little more, adds Vieira . “Thus, the trend is for the market to return to focus on the economy and the coronavirus,” he says.

