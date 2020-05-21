The positive reaction of the market to signs of understanding between the Union and the States to keep civil servants’ salaries under control until the end of 2021 kept the Ibovespa detached from the negative day abroad, with the relative moderation of the concern with the fiscal issue taking the index of reference of B3 to test the 83 thousand points line, thus reaching the highest intraday level since April 29 (then at 83,598.01) and also approaching the closing level of that session (83,170.80 points). Among the blue chips, the shares of banks pulled the recovery, in a mixed day for the shares of Vale and Petrobras.

Thus, the Ibovespa managed to link the second high, closing the day with a gain of 2.10%, at 83,027.09 points, ranging from a minimum of 81,317.11 to a maximum of 83,308.96 points in a session in which the financial turnover totaled R $ 27.6 billion. In the week, the index now advances 7.05% and, in the month, 3.13%, yielding 28.21% so far in the year.

“If it is going to stay, it is another story, but this meeting of the government with States served well for the day. It eased the perception of political risk, which had been reflected especially in the dollar and interest rates. With the negative market abroad, it was This is 100% what prevailed today “, says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

This Thursday, the spot dollar closed down 1.88%, to R $ 5.5818, accumulating losses so far of 4.40% in the week, but still advancing 2.63% in the month.

“This good improvement in the political environment, which delayed our recovery in relation to global markets, also helped the dollar to fall, which is heading for the worst week of the year”, points out Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora, also highlighting the signal made by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on Wednesday, that “Bacen can expand its intervention in the exchange, if necessary”, and the commitment of the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia, with the continuation of reforms, in the “post-pandemic” .

“As the real still has a ‘gap’ of around 10% compared to its peers and, according to the BC president, ‘there is still ample space for the sale of reserves’, this adjustment may continue in the coming days if, in fact, the political environment doesn’t go sour “, adds Ribeiro.

With a new negative adjustment of the American currency this Thursday, the shares of slaughterhouses and pulp and paper, exporting sectors that increase the generation of revenues in reais when the dollar strengthens, were among the biggest losers among the components of the Ibovespa portfolio, with Suzano down 4.40%, Marfrig down 4.21%, Klabin down 3.93% and Minerva down 3.65% – losses exceeded only by the 7.36% recorded by IRB in the session . On the positive side of the Ibovespa, CCR rose 11.65%, followed by Cyrela (+ 11.00%) and Ecorodovias (+ 9.83%).

Among the banks, the highlight was the 7.06% increase in Banco do Brasil ON, with Bradesco, Itaú and Santander registering gains above 5% in the session, reaching 6.13% for Bradesco ON.

Negative highlight among the blue chips for Vale ON, down 2.61% at the close, with mixed performance for Petrobras shares (ON + 0.35% and PN -0.57%), in a new advance day, although more moderate than the previous day, for Brent (+ 0.87%, at $ 36.06 per barrel for July).

