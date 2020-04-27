The political upheaval in Brasilia gave respite this weekend opening with the appeasing tone of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), which practically ruled out the possibility of immediate analysis of the impeachment requests already presented, at the moment, as he said, in that the fight against the new coronavirus should be prioritized. The development came on the same day that President Jair Bolsonaro stated that Minister Paulo Guedes will continue to be the only one to “decide” on the economy, giving the rest of the administration “north”, which contributed to mitigate market fears about the eventual loss of the second pillar of the government, after the noisy and unanticipated departure of Sérgio Moro, from Justice.

In this way, the Ibovespa managed to recover part of the losses of Friday, 24, when closing this first session of the week up 3.86%, at 78,238.60 points, not so far from the maximum, on a day of market advance New York and Europe, despite another sharp drop in oil. The financial turnover was R $ 24.1 billion, with the main B3 index fluctuating between a minimum of 75,326.58 and a maximum of 78,562.71 points in the session. In the month, the index now accumulates a gain of 7.15%, but still yields 32.35% in the year. On Friday, with the Moro factor, Ibovespa closed down 5.45%, accumulating a loss of 4.63% last week.

“Today was practically Guico Fico Day, and the market liked that. But the volatility must persist, with the coronavirus, the duration of the social distance, the uncertainty about the economic recovery and, now, the political risk – which, alone , can be seen as volatility within volatility. Thus, Friday’s excess was partially corrected this Monday, “says Márcio Gomes, an analyst at Necton.

In addition to Guedes, Bolsonaro met early in the morning and spoke, at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada, alongside the Ministers of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, seen as the points of light that still remain in the government – an image that also contributed to alleviate the sensation of imminent decline, after the arrival of Moro, whose statements ignited the impeachment alert, when mentioning political interference in the Federal Police, at the time that the Attorney General’s Office República and the Supreme Federal Court investigate demonstrations against democracy and the spread of Fake News near the executive branch.

In this context, the Ibovespa managed to adjust to the 78,000-point line, the most frequent in the closings since April 8, also favored by the positive day in New York, where the three indexes ended this session with gains of 1.11% (Nasdaq) and 1.51% (Dow Jones).

At B3, Embraer’s share remained at Ibovespa’s negative point throughout the session, but managed to limit losses well, which reached double digits during the day, to close down 7.49% after the sinking of the agreement with Boeing about the commercial aviation division of the Brazilian company. In addition to Embraer, only four other shares ended the day on negative ground: Qualicorp (-2.45%), Hypera (-2.27%), Smiles (-0.36%) and Cogna (-0.22%) .

On the opposite side, Via Varejo (+ 18.65%), Braskem (+ 13.52%), BRF (+ 10.84%) and Totvs (+ 10.06%) stand out. Despite the strong negative adjustment of oil, Petrobras ON and PN rose 4.54% and 3.13%, respectively, after being punished last Friday for political risk, which hit the so-called “Kit Brasil” shares. Banks also recovered strongly on Monday, with emphasis on Banco do Brasil (+ 5.72%) and Santander (+ 4.18%). Vale ON advanced 1.81%.

