Stock decline hard to explain for Wall Street

(Bloomberg) – Up to four weeks ago and six of the last seven, US stocks are doing something they haven’t done since March: falling on consecutive days. For the first time in a long time, Wall Street experts are looking for an explanation for the market’s weakness.

Covid-19 cases are increasing around the world. Anxiety revolves around the possibility of further blockages. Tension is mounting between the United States and Russia. Technical indicators, already under pressure, are finally giving way.

Those were the theories on Tuesday afternoon, investors’ efforts to explain the 0.7% drop in a market with the highest futures price since 2002. Sometimes markets just fall, but that doesn’t stop people from trying to find the reason.

“The weaker start to this week is driven a bit by the notion that everyone deserves a break from time to time, even the market,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management. “We’ve had a great rally and markets need time to breathe a bit, even a bull market can temporarily run out of buyers.”

Of all the signals observed in the market on Monday and Tuesday, the most worrisome were the sales of shares that had soared in the last month due to the prospects of a broader economic reopening and the return of inflation. Travel companies were the hardest hit by sales.

But for Chris Grisanti, chief fixed income strategist at MAI Capital Management, it is too early to end reflation trading. “If you look at the last three months, the US is in a good position. Variations are not going to stop the world from reopening, ”he said. “I would use this to buy those shares that benefit from the reopening that they didn’t quite buy the first time.”

The S&P 500 declined to 1.1%, its biggest drop in more than a month. The Nasdaq 100, highly weighted to tech stocks and generally viewed as a defensive area of ​​the market, fell 0.7%. The Russell 2000 fell 2% in its worst session in three weeks. The downside puts the earnings of the small-cap stock index year-to-date in line with those of the S&P 500.

