This Wednesday, Vicar, promoter of Stock Car, announced the postponement of the 2020 season. Faced with uncertainties about the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the company believes that July is the ideal month for activities to resume.

Stock Car postpones start of the season

Still in the official note, the company raises the possibility of disputes being held with closed gates, but confirms that the twelve-step calendar will be maintained.

This is the second time that the opening of the Stock Car has been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. In another statement, Vicar had already postponed the start of the season to May 17, in Londrina.

Below, check the official note in full:

“Brazil and the world live in anticipation of what lies ahead due to the pandemic that is plaguing the planet. Preserving life and health has become the top priority.

Stock Car also expects to be able to return to its activities. Taking into account the current scenario, we will not do this before July. We are planning for this hypothesis, but aware that everything will depend on the decisions of the authorities.

When we return, we will follow the best medical safety protocol for the health of those involved. If necessary, we will hold some events with closed gates and strict protection measures for pilots and team members.

We will try to follow the calendar and carry out the twelve stages of the championship, even if it is necessary to eventually carry out two stages on the same weekend, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. In addition to television broadcasts, we are preparing full coverage of the backstage on digital channels.

Crises always bring reflections and teachings for our personal and professional development. With the support of its sponsors and partners, Stock Car works to always evolve “.

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

Sports Gazette





.