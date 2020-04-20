The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, at the request of the federal government, upheld the effects of an injunction that had suspended the requirement to regularize the CPF for receiving emergency aid during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, informed the Court’s advisory on Monday.

For the minister, the change in the criteria for obtaining the benefit could delay the processing of millions of requests and bring serious losses to the economy and the population.

“If, under normal circumstances, the possibility of a 48-hour delay in operations relating to the payment of aid to the population represents a manageable complication from the point of view of public management, in the current scenario of abrupt deceleration of commercial and labor activities in the private sector, to delay , even if for a few days, the receipt of the emergency benefit will have disastrous consequences for the national economy and, consequently, for the population “, said the minister.

The STJ’s decision revoked an injunction from the Regional Federal Court of the First Region (TRF-1), which had complied with a request from the state of Pará and understood that the requirement to regularize the CPF went beyond the regulatory power of the law that instituted the aid.

In appealing to the STJ, the Federal Government claimed that compliance with the TRF1 injunction would require a remodeling of the Dataprev platform and would cause delay in the payment of the aid for more than 45 million Brazilians who have already recognized their right to receive it.

The government further claims that the requirement of a valid CPF helps to prevent fraud.

The regularization of CPFs is being carried out by the Federal Revenue on its website and also in the posts of the Internal Revenue Service. The trip of several people to the places had been causing queues and causing crowds, which led the first instance judge, Ilan Presser, to claim that the requirement was confronting sanitary measures imposed by the coronavirus epidemic.

