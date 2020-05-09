The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, accepted an appeal from the Attorney General’s Office and overturned an earlier decision that obliged President Jair Bolsonaro to deliver the results of the tests on the new coronavirus he carried out, after the newspaper The State of São Paulo has to go to court to have access to the documents, according to the magistrate’s order on Friday night.

05/07/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

The measure had been determined by the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3) in the fourth. For the president of the STJ, however, the public administration cannot be compelled to present the results of health examinations of individuals occupying public office, as this goes beyond their scope.

“In addition, public agent or not, each and every individual is guaranteed the protection of their intimacy and privacy, civil rights without which there would be no minimum structure on which to establish the Democratic Rule of Law”, stated the president of the STJ .

Last week, Bolsonaro stated, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, that “maybe” he may have already been infected with the new coronavirus. He had previously said that the two tests he did were negative.

“I may have caught this virus in the past, maybe, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” the president told radio.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro justified the decision not to reveal the examination report on the grounds that this belongs to “our intimacy” and that he is not obliged to “show anyone” that he is contaminated or not.

“It is not up to the Justice to meddle in this issue,” he criticized, adding that if the Justice ultimately determines the delivery of the document, he would comply with the order.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

