Minister Félix Fischer, of the Superior Court of Justice, rejected a request by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to suspend investigations into the Queiroz case, which are currently underway in the State Justice of Rio de Janeiro. The request was made by lawyer Frederick Wassef, who defends the son of President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation that aims at a “crack” – deviation from civil servants’ wages – at the time when the congressman was a state deputy in Rio.

This is a defense appeal against a decision by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, which also rejected an injunction required by the senator.

Queiroz case

The starting point of the investigation by the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office on Flávio is the report by the Financial Activities Control Council that points to suspicious movement by the ex-military policeman Fabrício Queiroz, a man of confidence in the Bolsonaro clan.

In this investigation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office managed in the State Justice of Rio to break the bank secrecy of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PSL), on suspicion of “ghosts” and “oranges” in his office in the Legislative Assembly – when he was a deputy – in addition to buying and selling under and overpriced properties.

Suspicious bank transactions attributed to Queiroz were pointed out by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf). The agency linked to the Ministry of Economy showed a movement of R $ 1.2 million in one year.

The investigations target 94 people, divided by nuclei around the senator. The inquiry reaches 37 properties allegedly linked to the parliamentary.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “the suggestion of the defense that the leadership of the criminal organization would fall to Queiroz himself, a subordinate aide, who would have acted without the knowledge of his superiors for so many years, does not seem credible.

