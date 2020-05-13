Minister Félix Fischer, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), denied a new appeal filed by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to suspend investigations of the alleged cracking scheme that took place in his office at the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). The decision barred the defense’s request to take the decision of the minister himself, who, in April, denied to paralyze the case.

The merits of the appeal deal with alleged illegalities in the decision of Judge Flávio Itabaiana, responsible for the authorization of breaking the senator’s banking and fiscal secrets in April last year. In March, the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio determined, by majority, that there was no illegal action in the case.

The defense of Flávio Bolsonaro says that Itabaiana justified in just one paragraph all 87 pages of the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that justify the decision to breach confidentiality.

The Public Ministry investigates alleged crimes of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office. Former chief of staff Fabrício Queiroz would be the main operator of the scheme – he already admitted that he collected part of the servers’ salaries, but denied a crime.

According to the State Public Ministry, under a criminal structure set up with a former parliamentary advisor (operator of the scheme called crack), Flávio Bolsonaro would have diverted the salary of parliamentary advisers, some of them ghosts, to his own advantage and disguised the values ​​in the form of distribution profits in a food trade company of which I am a partner and through super and under-invoiced real estate negotiations.

Investigations in the Queiroz case evolved after breaking bank and fiscal secrecy against Flávio, his wife, Fernanda Bolsonaro, and the accounts of Bolsotini, the senator’s chocolate shop. In November, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio pointed out that Queiroz would have received R $ 2 million transferred by Flávio’s employees, and that part of the embezzled money would have been laundered at Bolsotini.

The breach of Flávio Bolsonaro’s banking secrecy covered transactions from January 2007 to December 2018 while the lifting of fiscal secrecy occurred between 2008 and 2018. At the time of the request, the Public Ministry was investigating transactions of R $ 1.2 million in the bank account. Queiroz, detected by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) and revealed by the report of the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Defense

The report contacted criminalist Frederick Wassef, who defends Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and awaits a response.

