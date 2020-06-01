A few days ago, Spotify signed one of the biggest podcasters of the moment (Joe Rogan), and allegedly paid $ 100 million to take him over. This is an example that perfectly shows why the good time this industry is going through.

The well-known podcast application Stitcher has just published a report, in which they analyze how the world of podcasting has evolved in the last decade. Interestingly, as the number of programs has grown, it seems that the trend in terms of duration is that they are getting shorter.

“This industry has changed a lot in the last decade”

According to the data of this platform, the number of podcasts has grown by 129,000% (yes, the number is fine) since 2010. Although the offer has grown, it seems that some podcasts are still just as important as they were ten years ago: 17 Stitcher’s Top 100 shows in 2010 are still in the Top 100 today.

Erik Diehn, CEO of Stitcher, assures that “this industry has changed a lot in the last decade”. And it’s not just about the numbers: “the types of programs, the number of creators, the monetization, everything has changed very dramatically in recent years.”

To obtain this data, Stitcher has analyzed the 350,000 podcasts currently available in his app. According to this platform, the number of episodes published grew 62% between 2014 and 2019. In fact, in 2019 alone, 6.8 million episodes were published in this app.

Another interesting fact is that streaming is still more used than download of episodes: two out of every three podcasts are streamed instead of downloaded.

Even though there are more episodes, it seems that the trend is that they are getting shorter. Stitcher has found that since 2013, the average length per episode has decreased by 2.4 minutes.

In addition, there is a growth in the “miniseries”, a format that in 2010 was not so popular. At the beginning of the decade there were only four programs that could be defined as such (between two and twelve episodes published), while in 2019 there were more than 52,000 podcasts of this type.

The rise of miniseries is related to its ability to sustain itself over time

Diehn believes that this format is gaining popularity because they are stories that can be consumed over time, and do not tell things that are linked to today. “They are stories you can hear five years, 10 years later, and they are still interesting stories.”

Obviously, this global pandemic we are experiencing has changed the consumption habits of podcasts. The taps that were normally performed on the way to work decreased in the first weeks of confinement (by 14%), but there was a spike in eavesdropping in April, when people found new ways to incorporate this habit into their new routines.

