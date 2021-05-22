Stitch Bun Braid for 2021

Fact: As we venture into the warmer months, you’re going to need a style that’s low-maintenance, doesn’t feel too heavy, and works with your cute summer wardrobe. Cue this week’s look on The Braid Up. This style falls far from messy bun territory — IMO, the cute stitch braid makes it look so cool and intentional — and it’s basically about to become your new favorite top knot. So if you’ve been looking for a new protective style to add to your summer rotation, you’ve come to the right place. Watch the video above to see how Stasha M. Harris brings this braided bun to life.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you’re into getting a stitch bun game, here are a few helpful tips to make it look 10/10:

1. Switch up the color. Since this is a look that calls for feed-in hair, there’s even more opportunity for variety. Try using extensions that are a different color than your natural hair for a two-toned look that requires zero dye.

2. Play around with length. IDK if you’ve made this connection yet, but the longer the stitch braids are, the bigger your final bun will be. There’s an opportunity here for a standard-sized top knot or a slightly more dramatic updo. Either way, when tying it up, make sure to use rubber bands that won’t damage your hair.

Want even more braid inspo? Click here to join Cosmo Unlocked.

3. Don’t forget your rat-tail comb. You probably already know that most protective styles rely heavily on this tool, but turn that necessity up a notch for stitch braids. For neat parts and easy braiding, a metal rat-tail comb will get the job done.

4. Layer on the edge control. Even if you forgo styling your baby hairs, edge control works super well while sectioning your hair. The parts between your braids don’t necessarily have to be as ~ laid ~ as your edges, so a non-flaky gel formula works best in this case.

Mizani Styling Edge Taming Gel

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel

Kristin Ess Style Defining Shine Pomade + Edge Control

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Edge Control

Cosmopolitan

Hair: Magic Fingers Studio

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io