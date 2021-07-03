Stitch Braid and Bantu Knot Style for 2021

When you think of Bantu knots, you probably picture those cute twisted buns that sit along the top of your head, right? Well, as pretty as the traditional style is, you’re about to meet a fresh take that’ll have you rushing to book a salon appointment (or prepping to do it yourself, if you’re confident in your skills 👀). During this installment of The Braid Up, hairstylist Kamary Mingo creates six stitch braids that transition down into a row of Bantu knots. I mean, stitch braids are already such a look on their own — but to combine them with a handful of adorable lil knots? Yeah, I’m fully obsessed.

Ready to try out this look yourself? Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind:

1. Section with a parting comb—It’ll lowkey save your life. Pls don’t get caught up trying to section your hair by hand (been there, it ain’t pretty) and instead grab yourself a rat-tail comb to keep your braids nice and even.

2. Go for a two-tone look. Since you’ll be using extension hair with these stitch braids, you’ve got an easy opportunity to play around with color. Use some ombré extensions if you want to try out two different shades for your braids and your knots.

3. Braid with pomade or gel. Once your hair is sectioned off and you’re ready to braid, smooth on a little pomade or gel to prevent unwanted frizz. It’ll help you get a sleeker final look.

4. Play around with your baby hairs. Edges are the greatest natural hair accessory, IMO. With a small brush, a quality edge-control formula, and a silk scarf to lay down the hair, you can create some super-cute waves.

Hair: Kamary Mingo

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

