“Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones is possible”

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones | Image: MMA Junkie

Dana White just confirmed Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis for the title for the summer:

Even though Jon has a manager, he’s going to do what he wants to do. He and Hunter (Campbell) have a good relationship so I think they will meet soon to talk. People ask me who is the best and I say Jon Jones. Jon Jones is a huge part of the history of this company. It is one of the best of all time. We still have great fights to do with him and we would love to do them.. But it is not that it depends on uss. We are now working on Ngannou vs. Lewis 2. Let’s do it this summer«.

Now anticipate that a Stipe Miocic vs. Jon jones (via ESPN):

“A lot of people don’t think that Miocic is the best of all time at heavyweight. But it is the best ever. He has done everything he had to do to be considered the greatest. That is a fact. And I don’t know, we’ll see what’s next from now on. I like that he’s on and that he wants to fight again. But yeah I mean listen we could also have a fight between Stipe and Jon«.

Miocic vs. Jones would be an amazing fight to determine the new challenger to the UFC World Heavyweight Championship.

Dana White | Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Shutterstock