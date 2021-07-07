Stipe Miocic to get belt shot after heavyweight belt unification

Gregory Payan / Associated Press

After being knocked out by Francis Ngannou on UFC 260, Stipe Miocic continues with prestige within UFC. Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, the American may try to regain his old belt closer than he thought.

According to UFC president Dana White, the heavyweight won’t even have to do a fight before then.

Notice

“Stipe needs some time to recover from fights like that. I think it’s the perfect setting. You have Lewis, who beat Ngannou, Ciryl Gane one of the great rookies, undefeated. They will compete for the interim heavyweight belt and the winner will face Ngannou. After the winner (In the unification of the belt), he will probably face Stipe ”, he claimed White, in an interview with UFC Arabia.

In his last fight Miocic was knocked out by Francis Ngannou. Croatian based in USA failed to win again as in UFC 220, and was brutally knocked out by the Cameroonian, falling to the canvas in the second round.

Currently, the former champion is in the first position of the ranking, behind the current monarch. Behind of Miocic, Derrick Lewis Y Ciryl Gane fought for the interim belt in UFC 265.

With 38 years old, Miocic holds the record for most defenses by the heavyweight belt. He retained the belt three times and ranked as one of the division’s best in the organization’s history.

