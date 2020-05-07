Stipe Miocic

The heavyweight champion of UFCStipe Miocic recently stated that he has no plans to fight while United States is in isolation by the coronavirus. The main reason is that Stipe works as front line in his hometown of Ohio.

At the moment, he has no plans to resume his training, and his gym is closed as a direct result of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country. With Dana White indicating that I could remove the belt, Miocic He used his social networks to respond.

I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period. Im going to give my fans what they want to see. My management has been working on dates with UFC. Right now I’m doing what the Governor DeWine is advising and am working as a first responder. I can’t control a global pandemic. – Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

It was expected that Miocic will perform the trilogy in front Daniel Cormier this summer, but those plans were scrapped with the coronavirus expanding rapidly. But now UFC He has found a way to make fights, which will be resumed with UFC 249. White also indicated that there is no reason for someone who wants to fight to be left out.

On the other hand, Daniel Cormier appreciates and respects the work of Miocic As the front row, but he also said it’s time to get his belt back after last year’s fight. However, Miocic He wants to make it clear that he is not trying to avoid it in any way.

“My head coach cannot open his gym by law at this time. I don’t consider myself higher than anyone else in what they are allowed to do. ” explained Stipe.

“Ohio is under orders until May 29. In the second gym that I will open, we will start camp. It is simple. I have never avoided anyone. Never turn down a fight, and I never will. Belt number 6 is what follows. “

The injury that could remove the belt, is one of the eye type and now the coronavirus postpones his return. If everything goes as expected, Stipe he could resume his training at the end of the month, looking to return to the octagon in August as their priority.