The actual UFC Heavyweight Champion, the Croatian-American, Stipe Miocic, He made a post on his personal Instagram account where he says he feels “devastated”. The 5 times winner of the distinction Performance of the Night, 3 times Fight of the Night and once the Knockout of the Night, in addition to being Golden Gloves in boxing, he expressed his words of condolences for the victims caused by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in the city of Zagreb, Croatia.

To my family, friends, fans and all those impacted by this horrible earthquake in Zagreb. I am devastated by this news, especially in these difficult times. I want you to know that my heart is with you all. We will come back from this stronger than before. I love you Croatia, you are all warriors. Stay strong #SM

Miocic’s next fight; who is also a firefighter and paramedic in the state of Ohio, in the United States, where he was also born; it’s probably with Daniel Cormier, would be the trilogy after each one took a victory, the most recent for Miocic.