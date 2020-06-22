Great figures in the world of music, like Sting, Carlos Vives, Carlinhos Brown, Manu Chao or the Mexican group Maná They joined this Sunday in the virtual solidarity concert « SOS Rainforest » to support the indigenous population in their fight to conserve the rain forests of Africa, Asia and South America.

« 30 years ago, I was part of an initiative to try to protect the rain forest, » he said minutes before the Sting concert began, referring to the Rainforest Foundation UK, which he co-founded in 1989 and for which funds were raised from this event broadcast on YouTube and Tik Tok.

« Rainforest Foudation has accomplished many things in recent years, but we now know that one of the main drivers of climate change, global warming, species extinction, and the follies of climate is the destruction of the world’s rain forests. » added the singer-songwriter in an intervention.

« The message is now the same, only now it is more urgent », emphasized before singing two of the most important hits of The Police, the band he was leading: « Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic » and « Every Breath You Take ».

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen also wanted to participate in the event with a video message in which she said that « the best cure for this pandemic and the only lasting vaccine against future pandemics is to take better care of mother nature. »

« I think regeneration of the destroyed rain forest is key, » said Bundchen.

The concert, which lasted more than three hours, was presented by the Spanish-British actress Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of the legendary Charles Chaplin, and the Brazilian actress Maria Paula Fidalgo, and was attended by prominent singers from Brazil, the country that has the largest rain forest in the world, The Amazon.

Among them, iconic artists such as Gilberto Gil, Carlinhos Brown and Caetano Veloso, who before singing « Um Índio », called in a brief speech to the union in the fight for the Amazon, a jungle that he said is « crying out for help » .

Too Successful figures from the Brazilian music scene participated Currently as the Anavitoria duo, who sang « Rubel », the singer-songwriter Manu Gavassi, who performed « O Fim », Izza, with her « Dona de Mim » or Annita, who participated with « Poquito ».

Colombian Carlos Vives with his « Cumbiana », Mexicans Maná with « Where will the children play? » and « Smells like sadness » and « Rain of hope », the Indonesian band Slank with « Hutan Karma » or Norway’s Aurora with « The Seed » also participated in the virtual concert.

Uruguayan Jorge Drexler He also joined the initiative singing three pieces, « Elbow to Elbow », « The Age of Heaven » and « Star Dust ».

« I know that Brazil is going through a very, very complex and chaotic, very worrying historical moment. I want to dedicate this music to all those affected by the pandemic directly or indirectly, » Drexler said of the Brazilian nation, currently one of the most affected by the coronavirus that already registers 1,084,000 infected and 50,000 dead.