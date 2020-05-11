Sting could be close to AEW. The fighter would have ended his contractual relationship with WWE and it is speculated that he may appear on AEW.

Sting could be near AEW

Speculation has begun in the last few hours on social networks and the internet about the future of Sting linked to AEW.

The reason that has led to all this are two things, The first is that the wrestler had to have his action figure in the new series of WWE and Mattel legends. that was going on presale this afternoon, but to everyone’s surprise, the figure of Sting is not available, and Mattel itself has said that the fighter has been removed from the line of figures.

As if this were not enough in the podcast of Matt Cardona and Brian Myers about action figures, they have said that they have spoken with Mattel and that the decision to remove Sting from the series of figures has not been made by the company but imposed on it. This implies that WWE has had something to do with this.

Interaction with AEW fighters

As if this were not enough, in the last hours we have seen how Sting was replying a tweet to Lance Archer and this has been used by Cody Rhodes to send him a message to the legend with the images and emojis that AEW used to announce the signings of the company.

With all this together, the alarms have gone off but for now everything is speculation

