May 19, 2020 | 8:10 pm

The West Texas Intermediate raised its price on Tuesday, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed his support for President Donald Trump’s intention to stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, the Brent mix ended the day slightly lower, for fear that production cuts will not be enough.

Oil is going through a streak of several days, the result of numerous production costs by major players, with the aim of reducing inventories. At the same time, global demand is starting to rebound due to partial reopens in various parts of the world.

June contracts for the WTI, which expire on Tuesday, rose 68 cents a barrel, or 2.1%, to reach $ 32.50 a barrel. July contracts, which are traded at higher volumes, rose 31 cents to hit $ 31.96 a barrel.

A month ago, the expiration of May contracts pushed prices into negative territory. “It has been the best possible scenario to get away from negative prices,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures for Mizuho, ​​New York, told ..

The Brent mix benchmark price fell $ 16 to settle at $ 34.65 a barrel, a 0.5% decrease.

The market weakened early, after Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced questions at a Senate hearing, but there was another boost after the Treasury secretary said he was willing to consider the extension and modification. of the Small Business Payroll Loan Program.

Oil prices have increased in the last three weeks, as some US state governments relaxed their isolation policies, and world production continues to decline.

A decline in US crude inventories could further boost prices, said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management. The official figures will be released tomorrow.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a decrease of 4.8 million barrels of crude, along with a reduction in gasoline inventories. The distillate stock continued to grow, reflecting lower demand for diesel.