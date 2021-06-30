Stimulus checks, a key factor in the increase in remittances from the United States to Mexico during the pandemic

In the year of the pandemic, when for many sectors and industries it was a terrible period, the Remittances sent by Mexicans to their families in the United States registered a record totaling $ 40,606 million dollars.

In 2020, remittances registered a historical record for the seventh consecutive year, being more important than oil revenues, which totaled $ 13.955 million dollars in the same period.

The sum was only exceeded by the income obtained in the automotive industry that obtained $ 77,880 million dollars, also in 2020.

Specialists who participated in the virtual forum “EF Meet Point ‘Remittances: the salvation of the Mexican economy?” of El Financiero and Bloomberg, detailed the reasons that influenced the historic results.

For Carlos Serrano, Chief Economist at BBVA Mexico, the fiscal impulse implemented by the United States was one of the reasons for the significant increase.

“Part of the fiscal response permeated Mexico. Thanks to the fiscal impulse in the United States, (since) Mexico is a country where the Government decided not to have any type of fiscal stimulus to lessen the effects of the pandemic, but in the neighboring country it did, it occurred since the last administration and now Biden strengthened it, ”said the analyst.

Serrano pointed out that the checks for $ 1,200 dollars that Mexicans had access to in the United States were a factor that should not be underestimated.

“There are 4 million Mexicans in the United States who have citizenship and 3 million with a green card, that means that there could have been 7 million Mexicans who had access to these checks”, The expert pointed out.

For Manuel Orozco, director of the Center for Migration and Economic Stabilization at Creative Associates International, remittances in Latin America grew by 6 percent for the countries of the region.

“The number of Mexicans in the United States sending money began to grow since 2018, This is partly because the number of Mexicans in the United States stops returning to Mexico, which is why they are people who have been living in the neighboring country for 22 or 23 years, ”explained Orozco.

The analyst explained that from 2018 there was a strong growth of Mexican migration to the United States, which although it had fallen, rose again as of 2018, which translated into a strong amount of money that increased the growth of remittances.

Another point from the chief economist of BBVA Mexico was the labor role of Mexicans in activities that were not paused during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the fact that Mexicans could not be confined, which explains the levels of mortality from the coronavirus, causing them to continue working and sending remittances.

