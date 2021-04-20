Stimulus Check Fourth: Members of Congress Pressure Biden to Give More Stimulus Checks



There are politicians who ask for monthly stimulus checks.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

By: Drafting April 20, 2021

Many people are wondering if there is a possibility of a fourth stimulus check. And is that some Members of Congress are lobbying President Joe Biden to give more government support money, and to give it in the form of monthly payments.

It should be remembered that most citizens received $ 1,200 in the first round of stimulus checks in the spring of 2020, plus $ 500 for each child under the age of 17, all so that families could get ahead during the crisis. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the spread of COVID-19 progressed, a second round of stimulus checks worth $ 600 was issued in December, and a third round of checks worth $ 1,400 each began to be issued last month. $ 1,400 for dependents of all ages.

Until now, more than 159 million stimulus check payments have been made for a total value of $ 376 billion since Biden signed the American Rescue Plan last month.

Most received payments through direct deposit, but the paper stimulus checks are still in the process of being mailed by the IRS.

Even so, some say those three aid payments are not enough. And there are studies that report that almost 30% of citizens fell short when they tried to cover household expenses with financial support, according to data from the US Census Bureau from March 2021.

“We need at least one more check,” Economic Security Project campaign manager Adam Ruben told CNBC.

Additionally, last month, a group of 21 Democratic US senators, including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, sent a letter to Biden urging him to institute monthly stimulus checks.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic extensions of unemployment insurance linked to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan. This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads.. Families should not be at the mercy of ever-changing legislative deadlines and solutions, ”the senators wrote in the letter, according to Syracuse.

In another similar letter signed by more than 70 legislators in the US House of Representatives, they said: “One more check is not enough. Another round of one-time checks would provide a temporary scheduleBut when the money runs out, families will again have difficulties paying for basic necessities ”.

Ruben appeared to support the congressional proposal, noting that 8 million people fell into poverty between the first stimulus check and the second, roughly eight months later.

“Let’s not do that again. Let’s do these automatic checks. We are going to tie them to economic conditions so that people are not at the mercy of the stagnation in Washington, ”said Ruben.

Biden has yet to say anything about whether he supports a fourth stimulus check or whether he would add monthly aid payments to his infrastructure plan.

–You may also be interested: Taco Bell will start reusing sachets for sauces