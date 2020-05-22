Registration for the National High School Examination (Enem) ends at 23:59 on this Friday, 22. Despite the postponement of tests due to the coronavirus, with new dates to be defined, the deadline remained. As of Thursday, 21, more than 4.3 million students had already guaranteed participation in the exam, according to information from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Enem 2020 also marks the debut of Enem Digital, but the 101,100 vacancies are already sold out. Candidates of this modality will take the exam in computer labs of colleges in 15 capitals of the country.

The postponement of the exam, previously scheduled for November 1 and 8, came after weeks of pressure from education secretaries, universities and students, who saw the change as the most rational solution in the midst of a pandemic.

Registrants will vote on when the proof should be, by means of a poll on the Participant Page – limited to options between 30 and 60 days after the original dates. According to Education Minister Abraham Weintraub, the choice will be in June.

Inep technicians are studying the possibility of reducing Enem to just one day, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Thus, the test would have fewer questions than the usual 180 – divided equally between Languages, Human Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, in addition to writing. One of the alternatives is to decrease it to 120, with 30 questions from each area of ​​knowledge.

Registrations

To avoid errors when registering, Inep recommends that all participants do the procedure calmly. The student must carefully check the declared information, as, after completion, some cannot be modified. Items that can be exchanged can only be changed at the end of the registration period.

The data in the Federal Revenue Service – name, mother’s name and date of birth – must be the same as those declared by those who are going to do the Enem. When there is disagreement, the system informs that the participant needs to make the correction in the organ. Registration can be completed only after updating the data in the Revenue.

Registrants who meet the requirements presented in the notices as beneficiaries of the free registration fee will be exempt without the need for a formal request. For the others, the fee of R $ 85 must be paid until May 28, through the Union Collection Guide (GRU), generated at the end of the registration.

* With information from Agência Brasil

