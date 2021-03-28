still very green for urban transit

Although today there are already many companies working in this direction, a few years ago only Tesla Autopilot and Google’s advances with Waymo allowed us start dreaming about cars with autopilot, capable not only of drawing the most suitable route to get from A to B, but of executing it taking into account all the elements that humans must observe when we sit behind the wheel. One of the things that has made Tesla such an attractive proposition since its inception is undoubtedly Tesla Autopilot.

In recent years we have been able to see some videos of Tesla Autopilot in operation on highways and roads, but it has not been until now that the company has started to distribute a beta version «Full Self Driving» between certain users. Beta means beta, this is something that must be borne in mind more than ever, but that has already begun to reach some users, indicates that the degree of trust of the company in Tesla Autopilot is quite high. Maybe a little more than it should.

The YouTube account AI Addict, has published a video on the platform in which we can see, throughout 13 minutes (actually the test lasted much longer, but some parts of it have been sped up) some mistakes made by the beta of the Tesla Autopilo fully autonomous driving featuret. A video that shows us lights, but also some shadows, on the current state of development of this technology.

There are several points that have drawn my attention to the operation of Tesla Autopilot on this walk through the city of Oakland, California and, although there are quickly those who have jumped to say that Tesla Autopilot will never work, I am a little more optimistic and I think Yes, there is still much work to be done, but that progress is being made in the right direction. The key, without a doubt, will be marked not so much by new and better sensors, as by the improvement of the software.

Be that as it may, in the video we can see how Tesla Autopilot skips (or to be more exact it tries, since the driver corrects the action) several continuous lines, ignores the obligation to turn in a lane, acts erratically in several occasions (in one it even stops completely in the middle of the street) and, this the worst, causes some risky situations that could have ended badly had there been no human intervention.

.

Some incidents are related, it must be said, with drivers not working properlyWhile others are simply inexplicable, showing that Tesla Autopilot is a bit green … or that it acts like quite a few real-world drivers. Just a few days ago I was talking about the Twitch channel that shows a crossing with a stop sign that the vast majority of drivers ignore. And better not to mention the extent to which horizontal signage is ignored by many.

Some of the problems seen in the video are difficult to explain, but what really worries me is to think that others have their origin in machine learning processes that are behind the operation of Tesla Autopilot and that feed on data collected from cars equipped with Tesla software. Do you remember the story of the Twitter bot that in less than 24 hours became macho, racist and a bit of a philonazi? Well, the next time you drive through the city, pay special attention to the lack of respect, on the part of many drivers, to the signs.

Yes, we can enter into the eternal debate as to whether certain signals are more or less absurd, whether they make sense or not, but I think that in those cases what is appropriate is to continue respecting them and, yes, adopt as many measures as possible to have its deficiencies corrected. The problem is that if an aspiring driver (which is the current role of Tesla Autopilot) receives a couple of prompts to respect the solid lines, and hundreds or even thousands not to, the risk of deviating from the path you should take (in this case literally and figuratively) it is very present.

The Tesla Autopilot operation on the road is generally optimal, but of course, circulating by road is much easier than doing it in urban centersAnd it is at this point that Tesla must now focus much of its efforts to make its autonomous driving solution a reality. In the medium term, yes, given the current state of development, to think that all these problems can be solved in one or two years seems excessively optimistic to me.