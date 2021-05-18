still on the loose and making blind dates online

The southern authorities of Brazil they warned this Monday about an alleged gay serial killer who kills his victims after having established contact with them on virtual dating platforms and who is a fugitive from justice.

According to the Paraná Civil Police, the suspect – identified by the authorities as José Tiago Correia Soroka, 33 years old– He has already murdered three people, and a fourth victim, who was saved from dying, was the one who reported him to the authorities.

“According to the investigations, that person committed these crimes in the last 30 days, Indicating that once a week He ended up killing or trying to kill homosexuals, “said Camila Ceconello, commissioner of the Paraná Civil Police.

Both the Police of Parana like the St. Catarina they try to find him whereabouts of the suspect, since the events occurred between April 16 and May 4 in the city of Curitiba, and a week later the attempted murder took place in Santa Catarina.

Dating through apps

Six notices with the different photographs that the alleged serial killer used to establish contact on the dating platforms were disclosed today by the authorities.

Investigations indicate that all victims met with the suspect in their own homes, after making contact on virtual platforms.

“Continue on the loose and schedule meetings using false names and accounts”

According to the commissioner, the ‘modus operandi’ of the alleged murderer consists of taking unprepared to its victims to which it ends suffocating with a pillow or quilt and then leave the place with one or two of his belongings.

The authorities recommend that people who usually look for dates in this type of virtual platform that before inviting a stranger to their homes, they first establish contact in public places “since that murderer still loose Y schedule meetings using fake names and accounts“.