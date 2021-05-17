Still marginalized: Benzema will not be called up by France for Euro 2020



Benzema’s season with Real Madrid generated a lot of noise, but the call from France will not come.

Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images

The journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos, dedicated to the coverage of French football, reported that Karim Benzema will not be summoned by Didier Deschamps to play the upcoming Euro 2020, which will begin on June 11. The French coach will bet on Olivier Giroud, his trusted striker, and Wissam Ben Yedder, who has had a great year in Ligue 1.

Although it is not a surprise, Didier Deschamps will not summon Karim Benzema tomorrow for the European Championship in June. Olivier Giroud and Wissam Ben Yedder will be the strikers for the French coach. The options of returning to France are running out. pic.twitter.com/Jbisvmc4Sc – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) May 17, 2021

Karim Benzema has not played for France since October 2015, when a situation with criminal characteristics was made public that involved him and Mathieu Valbuena, a teammate. At the time, the “Cat” was arrested for “complicity in attempted blackmail” and “participation in a criminal association.”

However, after years of hearings, a verdict has yet to be handed down: The trial will be held from October 20 to October 22 of this year. You could face up to 5 years in prison if found guilty. And if he turns out to be innocent, he may finish breaking down the barrier that has kept him from representing his country for more than five years.

His outstanding performances over the past two seasons have put pressure on the football scene. Many considered that it was time for the French coach to step back and lead the country’s best player to Euro 2020, seeking to erase the painful defeat in the 2016 final.

Benzema continues his dream year on an individual level, rising as the winner of the award for “best French player outside the country” this season. The forward has 29 goals in 45 games this season.