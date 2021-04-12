Still in recovery, Alexander Volkanovski talks about his expectations in The Ultimate Fighter 29

The featherweight champion of UFC, Alexander Volkanovski spoke about his expectations for the recordings of The Ultimate Fighter 29 that he will star with Brian Ortega.

The Australian admitted to being motivated to participate in the iconic reality show and spoke about his recovery from the COVID-19.

The statements were made in an interview with Helen Yee Sports.

“It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to get out. I like being in front of the cameras, so it’s going to be four or five weeks of fun. I am looking forward to it. It is going to be very fun. Obviously, I am also going to acquire a lot of knowledge and I can just wait ”, he claimed Volkanovski.

The division champion also spoke of his recovery from COVID-19. Even without being 100%, Alex He said that he has not yet returned to training, but that he intends to take advantage of every minute of the program’s recordings.

“You have to be positive about all these things and always look ahead to know that everything will happen in the end. So, I am here to be and make the most of this whole process”, He concluded Volkanovski.

Volkavnoski, has a record of 22-1. Still undefeated in his passage through the Octagon, the Australian will seek to recover in full to return to action.

In his last fight, he beat Max holloway by decision divided into UFC 251 last July. Your next belt defense will be in front Brian Ortega, both were going to face each other in UFC 260, but the positive for COVID-19 champion, postponed the fight to a new date to be defined.