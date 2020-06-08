The ‘Star Wars’ prequels may have been a bit divisive among fans of the series, but thanks to them and Ewan McGregor’s excellent performance, it was that Obi-Wan Kenobi became a much-loved character. And even though there was no news, director Deborah Chow finally spoke about the Obi-Wan series.

What little is known about the series is that It will have six episodes, and it will be set between the events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘A New Hope’As he follows an exiled Obi-Wan on the desert planet Tatooine, where he serves as the guardian of Anakin Skywalker’s son, Luke Skywalker.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan since the development of the series was made official when Ewan McGregor made his triumphant appearance at D23 in 2019, the problem was that in January 2020 it was confirmed that the series was suspended indefinitely because lThe scripts did not convince the executives, so no one knew what was going to happen with the series, and there was also talk of creative differences.

After this news it was feared that the long-awaited series would be canceled after these reports. But now it was thanks to director Deborah Chow, who finally spoke about the Obi-Wan series, on the live stream of this year’s virtual ATX festival. There she assured that the series is still in development.

In addition to Chow’s statements, it is known thanks to several interviews that McGregor did during the promotion of ‘Birds of Prey’, that production will start in early 2021 and that all that the study had creative differences were pure lies, since that he had already seen the scripts and liked them a lot. So fans should be reassured that his long-awaited Jedi Master series is still in development, and it will be out soon on Disney +.