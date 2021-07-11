Still don’t know what a ‘pull back’ is? Well, take a look at Meliá

It was just at the end of June when the tourism sector began to lose positions strongly and important levels of support were ahead, with IAG and Meliá Hotels at the forefront of the sector.

Technical analysis

PULL BACK

Short term

Medium term

Long term

A ‘pull back’ is a movement by the price where it bounces to check the strength of what is the new resistance level, before support, which has recently been drilled downward. So, once the price rebounds and it is shown that it cannot with the new resistance zone, it tends to take a downward run again, opting for falls. And this is what we have before us, a rebound in Meliá Hotels stocks towards the base (support) of the old symmetric triangle, now resistance. If we believe the figure, rebounds aside, the normal thing is that the price takes a downward run with the objective of falling towards price levels close to the 5.40-5.50 euros: the width of the old triangle in which the price was embedded since mid-February.

Meliá Hotels daily chart