One of the biggest doubts that ‘Far Frome Home’ left, is knowing Quentin Beck’s true destiny, since although the film showed that he had died, the truth is that the villain is the master of illusions, so it is not ruled out that he has faked his death and now a new theory reveals that Mysterio would still be alive in the MCU.

Because Mysterio is an artist in the art of illusions, Nothing would stop him from tricking Spidey into believing that he had lost his life, since if he could cheat on him previously, he could possibly do it once again and with the arrival of the ‘Sinister Six’ movie it is very likely that it will soon be revealed that the villain is alive.

To explain how Mysterio faked his death, Reddit user JeffersonTheVirgin shared a theory on the Marvel Studios subreddit, where he revealed that it all revolves around the artificial intelligence system EDITH, as a discrepancy in its operation would show that the villain is still alive.

“Whenever Peter or Mysterio have a query or command for EDITH, they pronounce his name (not unlike sending Siri or Alexa) with two exceptions: When Mysterio orders all drones to fire, causing his own disappearance and when Peter asks if Mysterio is really dead.

To sell the illusion, Mysterio has an audio to imitate EDITH’s voice, Since it was shown that he can imitate the voice of Nick Fury, among others, warning him of the risk of all the drones being fired. This provides a credible cause of death, then when Peter asks EDITH if the death is real, the same imitation confirms it: Peter doesn’t say his name so the glasses couldn’t have answered his question and they don’t light up like they did. They do on other occasions, moreover, it is shown after this on William’s screen that there are still 500 active drones (after Peter canceled all of EDITH, since Mysterio and company had their own drones long before they had EDITH ), so there could have been an invisible drone next to Peter telling him in EDITH’s voice that death was real, ”explained the theory.

This theory certainly makes a lot of sense and would be a good way to explain how it is that Mysterio would still be alive in the MCU, However, we will have to wait for Marvel for his true explanation of the story, but given the villain’s past, we do not doubt that he has managed to deceive Peter and is preparing his return, perhaps in the company of the remaining members of Sinister Six.