If you’re one of those who was upset that Star Wars dared to revive one of the franchise’s most iconic villains, we have some very bad news for you, or maybe yes, in case they get it right. To date, fans do not forgive JJ Abrams for using Darth Sidious as the great villain in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, as his story would have ended in the original trilogy. But it seems that Lucasfilm did not understand and they want to continue profiting from their image, in fact a ‘Dark Phoenix’ actor would play Palpatine for a new project.

The decision to bring the Sith Lord back was not well received since the first trailer where they revealed such news came out, Darth Vader was supposed to be done with him, plus they make Snoke’s bow much weaker than it deserves and the family relationship with ReyWell, definitely chaos.

In a rush to want to reverse what Rian Johnson did in ‘The Last Jedi’, things got out of hand and fans now have to deal with an ending to the Skywalker saga that could have been so much better if planned correctly, without mention that they had a beautiful opportunity on their hands that will never happen again, have Carrie Fisher as Leia on set.

But enough of lamentations, the future continues and Lucasfilm still has a lot to tell, with productions worthy of astonishment such as ‘The Mandalorian’ one would think that the line to follow is to tell stories about new characters, but no. It is best to exploit to the maximum those who already know each other, such as this villain, from whom they are already preparing a new production, but not looking to the future but to the past, the plan is to show how a young Sheev managed, with his own effort, turn the Galactic Republic into an Empire.

To achieve this project, a ‘Dark Phoenix’ actor would play Palpatine, according to We Got This Covered, Nicholas Hoult (who plays Hank McCoy / Beast) in the new X-Men movie saga is who you have in mind for the moment. Are you in favor of all these decisions that the company is making? Or would you like them to focus on another character?