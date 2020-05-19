By Rodolfo León

During the month of February, BioWare revealed that they were already carrying out a complete restructuring of Anthem. More than an update or expansion, the game was to undergo a substantial reinvention, at least it stated so Casey Hudson, general manager of the title. Several months have passed since this announcement, and we still do not hear any news about this, and it seems that it will be for a long time.

The good news is that BioWare finally broke the silence with a new post on the official blog. The bad news is that this promised restructuring is still very, very far from being completed. Christian Dailey, Director of the Study, wrote the following:

“The Anthem incubation team has already started the job and we are preparing to validate our design hypotheses. Incubation is a term we use internally, it means we are experimenting with prototypes to improve areas where we believe we did not meet expectations and to balance everything you already love about Anthem. We are a small team – about 30 people, – working hard to reach our first goal. Spoiler – this will be a long process. And yes, the team is small but the point of all this is to take our time. A small team gives us the agility that a bigger one couldn’t. ”

Of course, the coronavirus situation will not help speed up the process, but at least we already have information on how things are going. Dailey He also stressed that the team wants to keep in constant communication with fans of Anthem henceforth. We hope that everything turns out well in the end.

