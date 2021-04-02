Stigmata: Are the “miraculous” wounds similar to those of Jesus that some believers suffer?

Myth or Reality? Some people claim to suffer stigmata, wounds identical to those of Jesus on the cross.

The Christian faith explains that stigmata are representations of Jesus’ suffering since he was captured, until his crucifixion and death. Hence, according to believers, stigmata appear in the form of injuries produced by whipping, whipping and the nails of the crucifixion.

Stigmata occur on localized body parts, historically related to iconographic representations of the passion of Christ. Bleeding wounds on the palms of the hands, on the right side, on the soles of the feet or around the crown are its most frequent manifestation.

The first recorded case of a stigmatized person is that of San Francisco de Asis, canonized in 1228. According to Catholic tradition, a seraph appeared in front of the saint, causing stigmata on his hands, feet and the right side of his body, which he carried with him until the end of his days.

Although the canonization of characters who have wounded Christ is common, the Church has maintained a historically reserved position in the face of stigmata and therefore, there are no papal bulls or encyclicals that take an “official” position from Catholicism in this regard, nor any explicit pronouncement to reinforce faith since the appearance of these wounds.

What is the science explanation for stigmata?

From a scientific perspective, there is no evidence whatsoever to raise the possibility that stigmata have a supernatural origin. Instead, these injuries are similar to any other caused by a sharp object.

In the same way that it happens with pseudosciences and other supernatural phenomena, the “evidence” offered by those who experience stigma is limited to photographs, videos and above all, testimonies of these wounds; however, there is no case in which any stigma has been medically examined to inquire into its nature and causes.

Similarly, there is no documentary evidence of the sudden appearance of stigmata that begin to bleed and no stigmatized person has been monitored to determine when the wounds “emerge”.

Therefore, there is no reason to characterize stigmata as a supernatural phenomenonHim, no hint that these wounds are not self-inflicted.

The difficulty of scientifically investigating the subject is related to its nature: stigmata are part of a long religious tradition, related to the most decisive topic in the history of Christianity: the crucifixion of Jesus.

Therefore, stigmata They belong to an unprovable belief system that requires no verification for the millions of believers who profess Christianity around the world.

