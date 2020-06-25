Do you want to communicate in a more original and expressive way? Discover the 143 best sticker packs for Telegram available in various categories.

Since the creation of the first smileys that you could send by SMS, there has been a resounding change, especially in the instant messaging applications. Previously, the closest thing to an emotional person were figures like these> :-); >: – D; > 🙁 and they were popular at the time; however, the way of communicating has changed in the last decades.

Nowadays it is no longer necessary to write to express any feelings during a conversation, with the creation of new emojies, emoticons and implementation of stikers, conversations through a chat are not only more fluid, but also are entertaining and fun.

Telegram is one of the messaging networks which has been characterized by being one step ahead of many other apps such as WhatsApp, and following this philosophy we can say that the platform has been pioneer of stickers, who undoubtedly have taken over the chat windows of many users.

Its popularity has been such that no one has been able to resist its charm. And for those who do not know, stikers are another means of expression They can be created by any user, just put a little creativity and you are ready to make packages and collect.

If you are looking for best sticker packs for Telegram, in this article you will know 143 packages that you can share with friends and family. But first, let’s meet some fundamental aspects so you can learn more about this function. Join us!

What are Telegram stikers?

The Telegram stickersthey are simply images or illustrations they express some action or feelingsThese stickers are usually static but you can also get it dynamically. They are made up of collection packs of 20, 80, 150 or more, similar to the original stickers.

Fortunately, as it is possible to create groups and Telegram channels, it is also possible create your own pack of stikers and include it in the application.

How to search stickers on Telegram

One of the ways to start collect stickers and using them in future chats is looking for it directly. The simplest method is as follows:

Start the Telegram application and access any chat.

On the right side there are three sections, select Stickers.

Following this, a magnifying glass is located at the bottom, click on it and write a specific word, such as: Love, Free, among others.

To finish, choose the pack you want and click « Add », followed by ADD STICKERS.

You may also like | Where to find and how to install stickers for Telegram

How to add a sticker pack on Telegram

If you do not want to manually search for the sticker pack, it is possible to add to your library those stikers that are in the groups that you belong to or even those that you have received in chats. To do this you just have to do the following:

Start the Telegram application, locate the chat or group where the desired sticker is found.

Click on the sticker, it will show a box with all the available package, click on the option ADD STICKERS.

Another way to add Telegram Stikers packs is: right-clicking on the sticker and clicking on the option « Add stickers ».

The best sticker packs for Telegram

Having clarified these points, it is time to see the best options stikers for telegram and distributed by categories:

Animated

The animated stickers they give a little more excitement to the conversation. Through them you can express with greater emphasis what you want to transmit, whether it is amazement, happiness, anger and more. The most prominent are:

Funny

Count on funny stickers on Telegram It is a key point for a conversation between friends and family. Just sending one of these will be enough to answer or argue on any topic. These are some of the most influential packs today.

Cinema and Series

The most striking of the Telegram stickers is that you can get a variety of genres and themes. You can come across stickers of famous movie and series characters like these:

Animals

For lovers of the most tender and beloved creatures on earth, there are hundreds of animal themed stickerThese are some of the most striking:

Manga and Anime

The Japanese culture It is increasingly present in the western lands, therefore it cannot be missing the packs referring to various anime or manga. If you want to be full of Japanese stickerHere are some of the best:

Video game

There is a universal feeling that unites us and it is the love of video games. Thanks to Telegram stickers You can strike up a conversation using your favorite video game characters:

If he sticker pack you need is not among these lists, do not hesitate to check the sticker packs that Telegram has prepared for you on its official page.

Don’t leave yet … We’ve released a new episode of the Explica.co podcast! Listen to it now on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Explica.co