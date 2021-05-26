Stick to Carlos Ghosn: He has to return his salary to Nissan and Mitsubishi

The earthquake that Carlos Ghosn created within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance it still registers aftershocks. His hasty departure from the Franco-Japanese conglomerate and arrest for tax fraud almost three years ago. However, it seems that the Brazilian-Franco-Lebanese executive is ready to wage war for one reason or another. Now, he returns to the front line of information for an alleged salary claim to Nissan and Mitsubishi.

If you do a little memory, you will remember that a few years ago Nissan bought a majority percentage of the capital of Mitsubishi. Thanks to this masterful move, he took control of himself, increasing his volume compared to his partner, Renault. As well, the management of both fell into the hands of Carlos Ghosn, who was erected as its president. However, it seems that the salary that was “attributed” was not all that was fair in the eyes of both.

Carlos Ghosn must return Nissan Mitsubishi 5 million euros in salaries

When Ghosn was arrested in 2018 filed a lawsuit against Nissan-Mitsubishi BV for non-payment of back wages and severance pay for dismissal. According to his accounts, this amount amounted to 15 million euros and the reasons he gave for such a large figure were various. Not surprisingly, the main one had to do with what Nissan and Mitsubishi had violated Dutch labor laws when they “disbanded” their services in 2019.

The court in charge of resolving this issue is based in Amsterdam, as this is where the headquarters of the joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi is located. Well, once the allegations of both parties have been addressed, they have handed down a sentence. According to the room in charge of the procedure, Carlos Ghosn is not only wrong in his complaint, but he has to pay both manufacturers. Yes, because everything indicates that his contract was not valid.

Carlos Ghosn, the president of Renault-Nissan, arrested in Japan for tax fraud

And you may wonder why his contract was not valid if he had been working for the Alliance for years? Easy, since everything points to did not have the consent of the boards of directors of Nissan and Mitsubishi. Now, this court entrusts him to reimburse the same amount that he received, in terms of wages and miscellaneous payments, between the months of April and November 2018. That is, some 5 million euros always according to the version of the brands.

It will be necessary to see what this is, well Carlos Ghosn is willing to claim until the end. The problem is that with his flight to Lebanon, he does not make things easier and more so by not showing his face to defend himself. It’s food for thought …

Source – Reuters