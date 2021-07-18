STI Norland is digitized with the help of Euskaltel | News | Operators

STI Norland, a global specialist in the design, manufacture and supply of fixed structures and solar trackers for large photovoltaic solar energy projects, has chosen Euskaltel as a technological partner to develop your innovation and digital transformation project.

The objective is to carry out the development of new business models based on servitization, by optimizing the service and maintenance of photovoltaic plants worldwide through its own monitoring and new prediction services based on Artificial Intelligence.

STI Norland is one of the fastest growing European companies according to the Financial Times FT1000 index. It has its own cutting-edge technology in solar trackers. They develop projects all over the world (Brazil, USA, South Africa, India, Australia…). It is made up of more than 250 highly qualified people and their headquarters and R&D center are located in Pamplona(Navarre), from where he addresses his digital transformation process.

STI Norland two-row solar trackers.

The choice of Euskaltel for its innovation and servitization process for solar trackers worldwide is based on the double facet of the telecommunications operator as a technological ally, since on the one hand it will design the operational part by developing the application to obtain the data and will facilitate the cloud infrastructure through its Mileva’s own platform, and, on the other hand, will play an advisory and companion role during the digitization process for the maintenance of the STI Norland value chain. In short, it is about providing a unified technology, with cybersecurity and data communications solutions, private cloud, Artificial Intelligence, integrated support and accompaniment in a single interlocutor.

Euskaltel thus becomes the ally to help the solar tracker company achieve its objectives through technology and continuous support throughout the innovation and digital transformation process undertaken by STI Norland. At the same time, the operator has the collaboration of the Merkatu Group, your strategic partner of reference for the development of digital services.

With the application designed by Euskaltel, STI Norland will be able to design and implement a system to monitor, control and act remotely on all solar plants. This intelligent control of the platforms thus becomes a new business model that equips it with the systems to reduce downtime, detect alerts in real time and carry out remote automatic and manual actions. All safely and with the approval of your customers. The final objective is the search for an improvement in the production of photovoltaic plants increasing the safety of the trackers and optimizing the useful life of the batteries and motors of the different devices.

This solution builds builds on the platform SCADA IoT, a bidirectional system to control and act on facilities that analyzes data and develops intelligent action models.

STI Norland App.

It is a IoT platform fully scalable asset management system (up to 1 million sensors), thus adapting to business growth needs and in PaaS format (Platform as a Service, an easy and simple way to undertake these projects where each company does not have to make large investments to access it, it facilitates the access and use of these technologies). What’s more, integrates security with end2end communication systemand complies with international standards in the energy sector ISO 27001, IEC 62443, NERC, NIST.

The company will develop new lines of business around the massive generation of data that its solar monitoring structures provide

Thanks to this step, STI Norland will develop new lines of business around the massive generation of the data that its solar tracking structures provide, to turn them into an asset of the company and a competitive advantage through solutions and services to its client companies, while at the same time providing it with a better position in the market. Likewise, you will be able to optimize your designs with the information collected in all the plants installed and monitored around the world.

Isidro Fernández de la Calle, Business Business Director of the Euskaltel Group, assures that “in the era of Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, STI Norland’s choice for the development of this application by Euskaltel shows that the use of data to transform the business model As well as innovating to create new lines of business and enrich the value chain, it is totally acceptable if done with expert and close advice. At Euskaltel we know that each company needs specific solutions. For this reason, in this collaboration with STI Norland we combine our range of products, our technology, innovation capacity, experience and our ecosystem of alliances, also adding a comprehensive vision that perfectly coordinates all these components ”.

For its part, Pablo Landa, Deputy General Manager of STI Norland explains that “throughout our history, which now has 25 years of history, innovation has been the cornerstone of our success, and we must have become the fifth largest manufacturer of solar trackers in the world. This collaboration with Euskaltel means that, once again, we remain at the forefront of the photovoltaic sector. “