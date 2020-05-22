Pregnant with her first child, Sthefany Brito told her followers that the growth of her belly brought changes in her clothes. ‘There are also happy mothers in life, even with no shorts (and several pants) not closing anymore …’, wrote the actress, being advised and tietada by several famous friends. Check out more details below:

Sthefany Brito is excited about her first pregnancy and has shared more moments of her son’s arrival on social networks. On Thursday (21), for example, he said he is losing some clothes and asked for tips to adapt his looks. “There is a baby wanting to appear … And there is also a happy mom, even with no shorts (and several pants) not closing anymore … Mamis on duty, you bought pregnant pants or that elastic band so you could use the pants that didn’t close more? “asked the actress, showing part of her belly in the photo.

Famous are enchanted with photo: ‘Beautiful mom’

And the post of the future mom drew comments from other famous friends. “Beautiful!” Exclaimed Fernanda Paes Leme. The presenter Fernanda Rodrigues, in turn, highlighted the website she created to address issues related to motherhood. “Linda! Enter the ‘I arrived at the World’ which has everything there!”, Said Luisa’s mother, whose similarity with her mother surprised her in recent photos, and of Bento. “Beautiful and wonderful mommy! Come baby,” vibrated Barbara França. Thais Fersoza also said: “Ah! How beautiful! Crazy to see this little belly growing … best moment in life!”. In the seventh month of her third child, Giovanna Ewbank praised: “Ah, how beautiful”.

Flávia Viana is waiting for a new heir

Another famous person who announced the growth of the family on the web was presenter Flávia Viana. Bride of Marcelo Zangrandi and mother of 17-year-old Sabrina, the result of a previous relationship, she had faced two abortions before her current pregnancy. “We found out together, we did a pharmacy test and a very big pregnant woman came out. We were thrilled and, at the same time, apprehensive, with a natural fear of those who lost twice last year. Only those who went through this know how we became fragile, but we know that God is perfect and has the right time for everything. It was supposed to be now. We are very happy “, he said in a recent interview.

