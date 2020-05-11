Sthefany Brito announced on Sunday (10), Mother’s Day, that she is pregnant. Igor Raschkovscky’s wife, with whom he recently married again, broke the news to his followers on his social network. ‘I can’t believe I’m writing and living this moment, with tears in my eyes, and my heart full of gratitude, I come to share with you the best news I’ve ever received in my entire life … I’m going to be a mommy! We are pregnant! ‘

Sthefany Brito is pregnant! Just over two weeks after announcing that she had resumed her marriage to Igor Raschkovscky, whose end was made public six months ago, the actress shared the news that she will be a mother on Sunday (10), Mother’s Day. “I can’t believe that I’m writing and living this moment, with tears in my eyes, and my heart full of gratitude I come to share with you the best news I’ve ever received in my entire life … London and Montininho [seus cachorros] they were promoted to older brothers and I (I can’t believe it) I’m going to be a MOM! We are PREGNANT !! “, vibrated the artist on her social network.

‘First Mother’s Day with baby in the oven’

Enchanted by the novelty, the interpreter of the call girl Donatella in Record’s soap opera “Amor Sem Igual”, continued the post thanking her husband’s partnership: “Love, thank you for embarking with me on this journey! We love you, Daddy!”. The artist then ended the publication wishing all mothers a happy day: “Those with hearts, those with pets, those with blood, those who raise, those who care …”, she wrote.

Tiago Leifert revealed his wife’s pregnancy

Tiago Leifert is also radiant with the news of a pregnancy. The presenter’s wife, Daiana Garbin, announced that she is expecting the couple’s first daughter as soon as the “Big Brother Brasil 20” came to an end. “You make me a stronger woman every day. Thank you for being by my side every day and for being the father of the girl who is growing my belly. I love you”, declared the journalist, who assured: “We are already entering in the fourth month and the baby looks great and I feel great too “.

Tiago Leifert delivers emotion when he sees Pyong’s son in the ‘BBB’

Although pregnancy was still a secret at the time, Tiago Leifert already knew that he would become a father when Pyong Lee, then at “BBB20”, met his son, Jake, through the Angel video. “It was about the beginning of February that I heard the news. When Pyong first saw Jake, I already knew that I was a father. So the first time I cried as a father, it was there with Pyong “, revealed the communicator. Then, Thiago explained why they didn’t talk about Daiana’s pregnancy right away: “We decided to hold on to the news to know that everything was fine. Dai is 38 and I am 40, so the statistics are not on our side neither does biology. So we waited to tell everyone at three months “, he justified.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’