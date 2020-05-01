Celso de Mello shortens the deadline for the PF to listen to the former Minister of Justice, who accused Bolsonaro of interfering in investigations. In an interview, Moro promises to present evidence against the president to justice. The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello determined that the Federal Police (PF) hear the former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro within five days.

“The evidence will be presented in due course,” Moro told the magazine Veja.

According to the decision, taken on Thursday (04/30), Moro must also present evidence of the charges made last week against President Jair Bolsonaro.

The testimony of the former federal judge and ex-minister will be the first measure taken in the inquiry opened at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to investigate Bolsonaro’s alleged attempt to interfere in the PF – or the crime of slanderous denunciation by part of Moro (understand the survey).

At the beginning of the week, Celso de Mello had determined that the former minister should deposit within 60 days. The request to expedite the testimony date was made by three parliamentarians: Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and deputies Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) and Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES).

In an interview with Veja magazine published on Thursday, Moro said he will not admit being called a liar, said he had evidence against Bolsonaro and promised to present it to the STF. “I reiterate everything I said in my statement. Additional clarifications will be made only when requested by the court. The evidence will be presented at the appropriate time, when the court requests,” he said.

He even called the investigation opened by the Supreme Court intimidating. “I understood that the request to open this investigation that points me as a possible responsible for slander and slanderous denunciation was intimidating. Having said that, I want to say that I am at the disposal of the authorities.”

The survey

Moro, the Bolsonaro government’s most popular minister, resigned on April 24 after the president dismissed then-general director of PF Maurício Valeixo, against the grief of the justice minister. In a statement, he accused Bolsonaro of trying to use the Federal Police to block investigations against his family members and political allies.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro wanted at the head of the corporation “a person of his personal trust, that he could call, that he could gather information, intelligence reports”. Also according to the ex-minister, the president “was concerned about ongoing investigations in the STF”.

Moro also accused the government of falsifying the publication of the Official Gazette on the departure of Valeixo, which had informed that the dismissal occurred “at his request”. The former minister said the former director never asked for his resignation. The publication still had Moro’s electronic signature. “I didn’t sign that decree,” he said.

Bolsonaro countered some of Moro’s accusations in a statement on the same day. Along with several of his ministers, the president accused his former ally of making a change in command of the PF conditional on an indication of his own name for a vacancy in the STF.

Moments later, Attorney General Augusto Aras asked the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate possible crimes committed by Moro or Bolsonaro.

In the inquiry, the president will be investigated if he committed obstruction of justice and administrative advocacy, if he actually used the PF to interfere in investigations, or misrepresentation, by placing Moro’s signature on the exoneration of the then PF director without the then minister of Justice had in fact signed it, among other crimes.

Moro, on the other hand, may have to answer for the crime of slanderous denunciation if he has no evidence that Bolsonaro really tried to use the PF to protect allies, or prevarication, if he knew of possible crimes committed by the president and did not fulfill his obligation as Minister of Justice to denounce. them.

