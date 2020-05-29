The increasing attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies inside and outside the government on the role of ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) led the court to unite to shield itself from attacks, in a rare and recent alignment after wing divisions in recent years , but there is an expectation behind the scenes to try to distort relations with the Planalto Palace, court sources told ..

The already high temperature of the clash between Planalto and Supremo rose the day before with the search and seizure operation carried out by the Federal Police, determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, against supporters of the president for alleged involvement in a scheme to disseminate false news.

After meeting with ministers, Bolsonaro personally articulated a reaction. It fell to the head of Justice, André Mendonça, to enter a habeas corpus in the STF to suspend the testimony of the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, determined by Moraes in the fake news inquiry.

Weintraub will have to explain the statement that he put “vagabonds” in jail, starting with the STF, made at a ministerial meeting on April 22 and revealed after the STF minister Celso de Mello ordered the release of practically the entire video of the meeting .

“The responsibility for what has become public is not with any minister (of the government). It is with Minister Celso de Mello. He is responsible. I ask for the love of God, do not pursue this type of inquiry,” Bolsonaro told reporters for morning at Palácio do Alvorada, referring to Moraes’ decision to subpoena Weintraub. Another time, regarding the PF operation against allies, he said that “absurd orders are not being carried out”.

SELF-PRESERVATION

The disposition in the Supreme Court is, even with attacks addressed to Dean Celso de Mello and Alexandre de Moraes, to deal with criticism institutionally, according to three sources.

In recent years, the court has been divided – due to matters linked to the Lava Jato operation – between guarantors and legalists regarding certain decisions in criminal matters.

Now, there has been a feeling of self-preservation. On Wednesday, at the beginning of the afternoon session, the Supreme Court gave a demonstration when incumbent President Luiz Fux, in a statement, stated that there is no democracy without respect for the institutions and made a reprieve to the dean – plus one of several that he has received recently.

For one of the sources, Celso de Mello – who has been in the Supreme Court for 30 years, since President José Sarney’s term – has never experienced such a situation. “Bolsonaro wants to play for his constituency,” said the source, minimizing the effects of this pressure from the president on the oldest member of the court.

The source pointed out that a possible breach of court order could give rise to an impeachment request from the president. It is better to stick to the determination, even if you don’t agree with it, he warned.

A Supreme Minister said, privately, that what cannot happen are ambiguous or criminal attitudes.

“If there is nothing in the search and seizure, the material will be returned and that’s it,” he said. Now, if the illegal impulse of false messages on the internet, with the financing of entrepreneurs, is verified, the situation will be problematic.

Another source even admits questions to the so-called fake news inquiry for not being supervised by the Attorney General’s Office, but assesses that there is legal support and aims to prevent attacks on the Supreme Court.

Still, the sources hope for a distension of the relations, although they emphasize that this may depend on the progress of the investigations against the president and allies touched by the Supreme.

The minister heard by . recalled that the fake news inquiry ended up reaching supporters of the president, but each must respond personally in the case.

For this Supreme Minister, these issues should not be taken to the heart of the government. For example, Weintraub should not be defended by the Minister of Justice, but privately.

BRIDGE

In all this delicate chess, Supreme Court President Dias Toffoli – who is on sick leave for health reasons – is seen as an important part in distending relations, a third source said. It is one of the last remaining bridges with the Planalto Palace currently in the Supreme Court.

“Toffoli needs to safeguard institutionality,” said this source.

None of the sources believes that any threats to close the court or punish members for their actions may prosper.

“In the world socio-political-economic scenario, the biggest economy in Latin America does not suffer a blow,” said one of the sources, pointing out that this would take the economy downhill. For him, the Armed Forces have always adopted a prudent stance and do not see any undemocratic demonstration by military personnel seated in the Planalto Palace.

However, a fear shared by the sources is that this climate of belligerence could lead to difficulties in the security of the minister and family. One of the sources warned that in this environment someone could do something that would compromise the physical integrity of an authority of the Supreme.

