Decision is from Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The delegate friend of the Bolsonaro family had been appointed after Sergio Moro accused the president of political interference in the corporation. The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined on Wednesday (29/04) the suspension of the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramagem to the post. director-general of the Federal Police.

Ramage, a friend of President Jair Bolsonaro’s family, had been nominated for the post on Tuesday. His inauguration was expected to occur at 3 pm this Wednesday.

Moraes’ decision met a request for a threshold by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT). In the request, the party pointed out that the nomination revealed “flagrant abuse of power, in the form of misappropriation of purpose” and mentioned the charges of former minister Sergio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes listed the party’s arguments and pointed out that the PF is not an “intelligence body of the Presidency”.

“Such events, together with the fact that the Federal Police is not an intelligence agency of the Presidency of the Republic, but rather exercises, under the terms of article 144, paragraph 1, VI of the Federal Constitution, exclusively, the functions of the Union’s judicial police , including in several confidential investigations, demonstrate, in the initial cognition, the necessary requirements for the granting of the requested preliminary measure are present “, wrote Moraes.

Before being nominated for the PF, Ramagem held the position of director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). He is a friend of the president’s children, especially councilman Carlos Bolsonaro. The very appointment of Abin’s head was attributed to his proximity to Carlos.

Ramage should replace Maurício Valeixo, who was exonerated last week by Bolsonaro.

The episode led to the departure of ex-judge Sergio Moro from the Ministry of Justice. Upon leaving office, Moro accused the president of political interference in the PF. The president had not been hiding that he was dissatisfied with the corporation, which has been investigating, at the request of the STF, Bolsonarist deputies involved in the call for anti-constitutional demonstrations and figures suspected of coordinating a fake news network, including one of the president’s sons, the councilman Carlos.

Upon leaving office, Moro revealed an exchange of messages in which President Bolsonaro demanded an exchange of command from the Federal Police after citing an investigation involving government allies.

The dialogue, according to Moro, last week, through the Whatsapp application. A reproduction shows that the president sent the link to a report on the website O Antagonista that pointed out that the Federal Police is “on the tail of 10 to 12 Bolsonarist deputies”. The text addresses the “fake news” investigation that runs in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“One more reason for the exchange,” Bolsonaro wrote next, according to the material released by Moro, in reference to an eventual exchange of the director general of the corporation, with whom the president was dissatisfied. Moro’s accusations led to the opening of an inquiry at the STF.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, PF investigators have no doubt that President Bolsonaro’s decision to exonerate Valeixo and pressure the Ministry of Justice to replace it with a more docile name to Planalto’s interests is linked to the conclusions of the survey.

Last Sunday, the National Association of Federal Police Delegates released an open letter to President Bolsonaro asking for financial autonomy for the PF and criticizing the interference of the head of government in command of the entity.

The association stated that there was a “crisis of confidence” in the appointment of the new director general and also demands that the president publicly commit himself to guarantee “total autonomy” for the new head of the organ, arguing that such measures would contribute to the “dissipation of doubts “about Bolsonaro’s intentions regarding the PF.

