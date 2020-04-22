Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), granted an injunction that prohibits the Ministry of Health from blocking the purchase of 68 lung ventilators by the Maranhão government for the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus.

In the decision, the Dean of STF understood that it is not lawful for the Union to make this type of requisition of goods acquired by the state government, because it could only be done in situations of state of defense or of siege.

The decision sustained the determination of the Health Logistics Department of the Ministry of Health, which had requested the company Intermed Equipamentos Médico Hospitalar Ltda, responsible for the production of respirators for Maranhão, “all the goods already produced and available for immediate delivery, as well as the totality of the goods whose production will stop in the next 180 days “.

However, this determination of the ministry was after the purchase made by the Maranhão government, whose contract was signed on March 19 and aimed to equip new ICUs that are being installed by that Federation unit to face hospitalizations by Covid-19.

“(…) I grant the request for urgent relief now requested, in order to determine to the company Intermed Equipamentos Médico Hospitalar Ltda. To deliver to the State of Maranhão, within 48 (forty-eight) hours, of the 68 (sixty-eight) lung ventilators “, decided the STF minister.

The magistrate ordered the company to impose a fine of R $ 100,000 on the company if it failed to comply with the decision.

