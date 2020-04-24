Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined on Friday that the Federal Police should hold the delegates responsible for conducting two investigations pending before the Court, according to orders from the magistrate obtained by ..

STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes 02/21/2017 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

One of Moraes’ decisions concerns an investigation that investigates the organization of illegal acts that call for the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court, one of which, carried out on Sunday, was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Another investigation, opened just last year by determination of the STF president, Dias Toffoli, investigates offenses, threats and the dissemination of false news against court ministers and his family.

Moraes’ decisions come after the now ex-justice minister Sergio Moro said in a statement this morning that the president warned him, at a meeting at the Planalto Palace the day before, that he wanted to change the PF command using one of the concerns with the progress of investigations authorized by the Supreme Court conducted by the corporation.

At this meeting, Bolsonaro told Moro that he would change the director general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo. The episode triggered a crisis that led to the departure of Valeixo and Moro’s resignation, effective this Friday.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

