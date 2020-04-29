Supreme responds to PGR’s request to investigate statements by the Minister of Education about China. Weintraub scoffed at a Chinese accent and hinted that the Asian country uses the covid-19 to try to “take over the world.” The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered an inquiry to investigate Education Minister Abraham Weintraub for the crime of racism. Minister Celso de Mello’s decision responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

Earlier this month, in a Twitter post, Weintraub scoffed at the accent that many Asians have when speaking Portuguese. The message reproduced a cover of the comic book Turma da Mônica and the text made reference to the manner of speaking of the character Cebolinha, who changes the “R” for the “L” in the words. In the text, Weintraub also suggested that China is to blame for covid-19 and that it is using the pandemic to “take over the world”.

“Geopolitically (sic), who can get out of the world, in lelative terms, from this global crisis? Can Lia se Cebolinha? Who are the allies in BLasil of the infallible plan of Cebolinha to dominate the world? Does Lia Cascão or are there more friends?”, wrote the minister, who subsequently deleted the publication.

In the request for the opening of the investigation, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, pointed out that the conduct of the minister is, in theory, a criminal offense provided for in the law that defines crimes resulting from prejudice.

In his decision, Mello also authorized steps requested by the PGR, such as obtaining data from Weintraub’s Twitter account, including I.P. and the email used by the profile. The minister also removed the secrecy of the investigation.

“The statutes of Power, in a Republic founded on democratic bases, cannot privilege the mystery. State practice, even when carried out by the Judiciary, must be expressed in a regime of full visibility. justice, “wrote Mello.

The STF minister also determined that Weintraub cannot negotiate with the Public Prosecutor the day and time of his testimony, pointing out that only authorities who must speak as victims or witnesses enjoy this prerogative. Mello pointed out that Weintraub must speak as an investigated person.

Chinese reaction

Earlier this month, China reacted to Weintraub’s publication. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Asian country’s embassy in Brazil accused the minister of making “defamatory statements against China” with “strongly racist” content.

“Deliberately elaborated, such statements are completely absurd and despicable, which have a strongly racist nature and unspeakable objectives, having caused negative influences on the healthy development of bilateral China-Brazil relations,” the note said. “The Chinese side expresses strong indignation and rejection of this type of attitude.”

The embassy also pointed out that the covid-19 epidemic “is spreading globally” and that “no country will be able to overcome this challenge alone”.

The head of China’s diplomatic mission in Brazil, Yang Wanming, also used Twitter to classify Weintraub’s message as racist. “We are aware that our people are on the same side in resisting racist words and safeguarding our friendship,” wrote the ambassador.

Even after the new diplomatic crisis, Weintraub demonstrated that he did not intend to retreat from the collision course with the authorities of the Asian nation, which is Brazil’s largest trading partner.

After the Chinese reaction, he again made accusations, claiming, without providing evidence, that Beijing hid information about the pandemic and then sold medical equipment to the rest of the world.

“The government of the Chinese Republic, where the coronavirus started, could have alerted the whole world that there was going to be a breather. That we would have three months to make a breather. That was not done. Now that we are desperate chasing a breather, which is what happens? 60,000 respirators appear in China and they are auctioning off, “said the minister.

The minister also said at the time that he only intended to apologize if the Chinese sold a thousand respirators for his briefcase at cost.

“I will do the following, my agreement: I go there, I apologize, I say ‘please forgive me for my imbecility’. The only thing I ask is that of the 60 thousand respirators that are available, they sell a thousand to the MEC, to save the lives of Brazilians, at the cost. I have the embassy put it here in my hospitals, and I go there to the Embassy and say ‘I’m an idiot, I’m sorry’, “he said.

Finally, Weintraub denied that he was prejudiced. “I have a lot of Chinese friends,” he said.

Incident with Eduardo

Weintraub’s publication came just over two weeks after one of President Bolsonaro’s sons, Congressman Eduardo, following rhetoric similar to that of the American government, used Twitter to accuse China of initially covering up the initial coronavirus outbreak.

In Eduardo’s case, the Chinese embassy in Brazil reacted with unusual irritation and, in a statement, said that Eduardo “unfortunately contracted a mental virus, which is infecting the friendship between our peoples”.

After the reaction of the Chinese, some members of the Brazilian government, such as the vice president, Hamilton Mourão, tried to minimize the episode by pointing out that Eduardo has no government position. The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, said at the time that the “position of the Brazilian government is one of friendship with China”.

However, others, such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, tried to escalate the exchange of barbs. Araújo went so far as to say that the Chinese owed Brazil an apology for having, according to the minister, offended Jair Bolsonaro.

Both Weintraub and Araújo and Eduardo Bolsonaro are followers of the ultra-conservative guru Olavo de Carvalho, who has been spreading conspiracy theories against China on social media, such as that covid-19 would be a Chinese biological weapon. Social networks linked to the Bolsonaro family have also been publishing accusations against Beijing and insisting on calling the coronavirus a “Chinese plague”.

The episode provoked by Eduardo only cooled after President Bolsonaro and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, spoke by phone on March 24. On the occasion, the president commented that he and the Chinese leader reaffirmed “bonds of friendship, exchange of information and actions on Covid-19 and expansion of our commercial ties”.

