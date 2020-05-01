The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello determined on Thursday (30) that former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro be summoned to testify to the Federal Police (PF) within five days. According to the decision, Moro is expected to present evidence of the charges made last week against President Jair Bolsonaro. The hearing will be the first step taken in the inquiry opened at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to investigate the alleged attempt to interfere in the PF or the crime of slanderous denunciation. The request to expedite the testimony date was made by opposition parliamentarians. During his speech, Bolsonaro, for his part, denied that he asked the then minister to interfere in PF investigations.

Yesterday (30), in an interview with Veja magazine, Moro stressed that “the fight against corruption is not a priority of the Bolsonaro government” and that he will present his evidence “in due time, when the Justice requests it”.

“Signs that the fight against corruption is not a government priority were emerging during the administration. It started with the transfer of Coaf to the Ministry of Economy. The government did not move to prevent the change. Then came the anti-crime project. Ministry of Justice worked hard for this law to be approved, but it underwent some changes in Congress that impacted the institutions’ capacity to face corruption “, listed Moro.

“It is good to point out that the Executive has never negotiated positions in exchange for support, but more recently I observed an approach by the government with some politicians with a not so positive record. And, lastly, there was this episode of the dismissal of the director of the Federal Police without my knowledge. It was the last straw “, he added.

To the publication, the former minister also revealed that it was never his intention to be the president’s executioner, but he will not admit to being called a liar. After Moro’s revelations, Bolsonaro was the target of new impeachment requests in the Chamber of Deputies, in addition to being investigated in an investigation in the Supreme Federal Court alongside the former Lava Jato judge.

“The president has a lot of power, he has important prerogatives that have to be respected, but they cannot be exercised, in my opinion, arbitrarily. There would be no problem in replacing the director of PF Maurício Valeixo, as long as there was a cause, an insufficiency performance, a serious mistake made by him or by any of his subordinates. This is part of the public administration, but since no justified cause was presented to me, I understood that I could not accept this substitution and I left the government. respect to the rule, respect to the law, respect to the institution’s autonomy “, said Moro, to Veja. (ANSA – With information from Agência Brasil)

