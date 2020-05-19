The President of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, included on Wednesday’s virtual plenary agenda actions that question Provisional Measure 966, which exempts public accountability agents in cases of errors in decisions taken to combat the epidemic of coronavirus.

Political parties and the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) claimed in lawsuits that, unlike the MP, the Constitution does not make any differentiation in cases of liability for damages caused by public officials. They also dispute the fact that the rule is supposed to create obstacles to the inspection and control of administrative acts and to provide a permissive environment during and after the pandemic.

Minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF, decided to take the actions that challenge the MP, published last week, to the plenary session, and Dias Toffoli then included the issue on Wednesday’s agenda.

In his weekly live last Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro countered criticism of the MP and asked Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, who participated in the broadcast, to explain that the main objective of the measure is to allow actions by the Central Bank.

“Some started to talk, it gets, right, that the MP is to protect possible fraud in the States. It has nothing to do with that, nothing to do,” said Bolsonaro.

