Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court, gave the Plateau 72 hours to present a copy of audiovisual records of President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with government ministers on April 22. The dean further orders the government to preserve the integrity of the recording’s content.

Sergio Moro and Jari Bolsonaro during a meeting

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR

The order was issued on Tuesday night and is part of the investigation that investigates the charges of former minister Sergio Moro about Bolsonaro’s attempt at political interference in command of the Federal Police.

Earlier, Celso de Mello had already authorized the meetings with three ministers: Augusto Heleno (GSI), Walter Braga Netto (Casa Civil) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretary of Government).

“Take the time, as a matter of urgency, to complement my decision today, to the Honorable Minister of State Chief of the General Secretariat and to the Secretary of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication, organs of the Presidency of the Republic, and also to the Mr. Célio Faria Júnior, Chief Advisor to the Special Advisory to the President of the Republic, so that they can send, within 72 (seventy-two) hours, a copy of the audiovisual records of the meeting held between the President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic , Ministers of State and Presidents of public banks, which took place on 04/22/2020, at Planalto Palace ”, says Celso de Mello in the dispatch.

In testimony to the Federal Police on Saturday, Sergio Moro stated that Jair Bolsonaro had been demanding a change in command of the PF since January this year and reinforced the pressure for change during the ministerial meeting on April 22. The meeting took place two days before the resignation of the former minister.

“The president stated that he would interfere in all Ministries and as for the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, if he could not change the Superintendent of the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro, he would change the Director General and the Minister of Justice himself,” reported Moro.

See too:

Bolsonaro and the coronavirus: see the president’s statements about the pandemic