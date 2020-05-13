Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), gave 48 hours to the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the attorney general of the Union, José Levi, and the lawyers of former minister Sergio Moro who express their opinion about the end of the total or partial secrecy of the video of the ministerial meeting recorded at the Planalto Palace on April 22.

According to a source with knowledge of the video, at the meeting the president referred to the persecution of his family members as a justification for the change of the then Federal Police superintendent in Rio de Janeiro and would have stated that, if it were not carried out, he would change the then chief executive. general of the PF, Maurício Valeixo and Moro himself.

Bolsonaro, for his part, after showing the video, told reporters that he never spoke the words Federal Police or superintendence, in what was corroborated in statements by ministers Walter Braga Netto (Casa Civil) and Augusto Heleno (Security Office) Institutional), who say the president was referring to the safety of his family.

Sources heard by ., however, say that the context of the statements makes it clear that the issue was the PF in Rio de Janeiro.

The video is one of the main proofs of the investigation of the inquiry opened by the STF minister to ascertain Moro’s statements that Bolsonaro pushed for a change in the command of the PF.

In the dispatch, Celso de Mello asks the parties for their opinion and mentions that those involved had earlier access to the full content of the meeting video.

“I sign you a common period of 48 (forty-eight) hours for said manifestation, which must contain the fundamentals of the positions of each of these protagonists of the present criminal investigation procedure”, he said.

